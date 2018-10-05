Coronation Street’s Cilla in Chesterfield for musical theatre romp

Wendi Peters, best known for her Coronation Street’s Cilla Battersby-Brown, is starring in a musical romp which is heading for Chesterfield.

Salad Days will be staged at the Pomegranate Theatre from October 16 to 18.

The story revolves around two graduates who are fed-up with pushy parents so decide to get jobs and take on the responsibility of looking after a piano in a park.

The show is peppered with songs such as We Said We Wouldn’t Look Back, Look At Me, I’m Dancing and We’re Looking For A Piano.

Director Bryan Hodgson said: “I am thrilled to be able to stage Salad Days again this autumn - it serves as one of the greatest romps in musical theatre history, and really brings us a timeless sense of enjoyment and nonsense, which is always welcome in counteracting the sometimes overwhelming seriousness of today.”