Franco-American musician Cory Seznec and his band will play a vibrant mix of American folk and blues in a concert in Derbyshire.

Tales and anecdotes which influenced the songs will also be shared with the audience at St Leonards Mission Church Valley Road, Chesterfield, on March 9.

Cory released an album, Backroad Carnival, in November last year.

His concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £10, to book, call 01246 220741, email: spitalarts@gmail.com or go to the Spital Arts Facebook page.