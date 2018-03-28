Cracking Easter fun at Cromford Mills

Egg-citing activities are on the cards to make a happy Easter for fun-loving families.

Cromford Mills is the place to be for an Easter egg hunt from March 31 to April 2.

Meet rabbits and chicks or have your photo taken with an owl.

Enjoy indoor and outdoor games which all the family can play. Make your own Easter duck at a craft workshop or wander around market stalls where you can exchange your storybooks for something new.

Little ones can enjoy storytelling sessions which includes a signing session from Tiny Talk. There will also be guided storytelling walks around the wharf. Attractions will include face painting, canal boat trips and a barbecue.

Admission is free but there will be a small charge for some of the activities.

The fun runs on all three days from 10am to 4pm.