Damn Cargo plug new single Madison at gigs across Derbyshire

Derbyshire alt rock band Damn Cargo release a new single and play four gigs this month which includes two in one day.

The group, fronted by Matlock singer Lucie De Lacy, launch the digital release, entitled Madison, on October 12. The single will be available on Spotify, iTunes and other streaming/downloading platforms.

Damn Cargo will be playing at the Just Beat It charity all-dayer in the County Music Bar, Chesterfield, on Saturday, October 6.

Later in the month they play an afternoon slot at the Thinking Pink charity all-dayer at The Hairy Dog, Derby, on October 20, followed by a gig at Twenty Ten, Matlock, that night when they support Frank.

Damn Cargo play their final gig of the month on October 25 at The Venue, Derby, opening for The Blinders.

Guitarist Chris Seddon left the band (amicably) last month. His temporary replacement is Dave Ridgers, who previously played alongside Damn Cargo’s guitarist Rob Caves in These Waves,

In January 2019, Damn Cargo will go into the studio with producer Lewis Johns (Rolo Tomassi, Muncie Girls, Funeral For A Friend) to record an EP.