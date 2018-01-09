Dare you hunt for ghosts at Matlock Bath’s iconic landmark?

Mischievous spirits are said to haunt The Grand Pavilion in Matlock Bath.

Many visitors refuse to walk alone down the cellar area where there have been reports of people being pushed, shoved and some even experiencing the feeling of being strangled.

The sound of heavy footsteps and children running have been heard while strange mists have appeared from nowhere and disappeared as quick as they came.

Dare you join a ghost hunt at this landmark building on Saturday, January 13, from 9pm until 2am?

