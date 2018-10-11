Dave Spikey shares his life story in Juggling on a Motorbike show

Dave Spikey is celebrating his 30th anniversary in comedy by touring the country with a show entitled Juggling On A Motorbike.

He reflects on his life which has been an incredibly journey from working class lad to chief biomedical scientist to much loved comedy performer.

Dave has written scripts for TV hit shows such as Phoenix Nights, Eight out of Ten Cats and Dead Man Weds.

Catch his live show at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Thursday, October 25, at 7.30pm.

Tickets £22.70. Call 01246 345222 or go to https://wwww.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk