Derbyshire singer-songwriter Holly Redford Jones launches first single

A songwriter who has been penning numbers since she was at school is launching her first single this week.

Holly Redford Jones’ song Big Blue Sky will be available to stream and download on all digital platforms from Friday, August 24.

She will be plugging it when she headlines GreenPop festival in London on August 27.

Holly, 24, who lives in Chesterfield, recorded the single in Nashville, America. She said: “I’m not a huge country fan, but I liked the idea of adding in some pedal steel as a nod to the city we recorded in.

“I’m heading back in September to record a few more tracks and will be putting out an EP in December. I’m hoping to celebrate the EP launch with a hometown show.”

Influenced by Leonard Cohen, Villagers, Mac DeMarco and Courtney Barnett, Holly describes her musical genre as indie-folk. She said: “I’ve been writing songs since I was a student at Brookfield Community School, but only began to perform them during my first year at university.

“Big Blue Sky was written on a clear blue evening in Chesterfield about a year ago. I was enjoying thinking about how particularly unhhelpful it is to know where the sky is at any given moment but to not know where anything else is or in what direction you’re travelling. The chorus “There’s a place you can find, the big blue sky” is basically just very unhelpful if you’re feeling lost. But I liked the idea of just embracing that.”

Holly has just returned to Chesterfield having spent the last ten months in London. She has done a variety of jobs over the past year including a stint as a researcher for Chesterfield MP, Toby Perkins, a month as a labourer in Clapham, bar shifts around London and has recently been involved in a tech start up. She tutors maths and philosophy privately.

To listen to Big Blue Sky, go to: https://soundcloud.com/holly-redford-jones/big-blue-sky/s-Py7DD