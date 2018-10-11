Derbyshire venues where you can see Royal Ballet: Mayerling screened live

A haunting and emotional production of the ballet Mayerling will be broadcast from the Royal Opera House in London to cinemas around the country.

The live screening on Monday, October 15, at 7.15pm will reveal the glamour of the Austro-Hungarian court and a love affair between Crown Prince Rudolf and his mistress Baroness Mary Vetsera that ends in tragedy.

Mayerling pushes the dancers with some of ballet’s most technical and emotional roles. The cast includes Crown Prince Rudolf danced by Principal dancer Steven McRae dances the role of Crown Prince Rudolf and Sarah Lamb dances the part of Mary Vetsera.

The performance will be broadcast at Derby Odeon, Derby Showcase Cinema de Lux, Chesterfield Cineworld, The Ritz in Belper, George Hotel in Tideswell.

Encore screenings are on October 21 at 2pm in Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre, Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre and the Showcase Cinema de Lux in Derby.

Mayerling contains scenes of an adult nature and may not be suitable for children under 12 years old.