DINING REVIEW: The Soulville Steakhouse, Chesterfield

Food is as good for the soul as the music at this joint which hits all the right notes.

The Soulville Steakhouse offers good quality fare at value for money prices which many town centre eateries would find hard to beat. So little wonder that it’s a popular venue with diners.

At our second time of trying to get in on a Saturday, the most popular night of the week for parties, we were offered a 6pm slot and snapped it up.

The vibe is one of a soul club from the minute you walk in the door which is fitting for a building which formerly housed The Green Room music venue. Style icons such as Motown marvels The Supremes gaze down from black and white photos and the showbiz theme and monochrome scheme is reflected in the menus.

Lighting is subdued and the music pitched at the right volume so it doesn’t drown out conversation.

Our fellow diners ranged from tots to senior citizens which created a real family atmosphere.

The extensive menu offers meals to suit all ages - from a children’s menu with chicken, burger, steak and sausages, to chargrilled meats to soul food - and not forgetting, the steaks.

My companion and I love steak but on this occasion, we went for an alternative.

I plumped for Creole chicken strips, delicious pieces of fillet deep fried in spicy batter with barbecue dipping sauce. You’d have to go a long way to find batter this crispy.

My partner opted for Cajun chicken, a plump, moist breast marinated in spices and chargrilled.

We chose twice fried chunky chips and from the

extras selection, a portion of onion rings which was enough for two of us.

Spoilt for choice by the dessert menu, I was swayed by the chocolate junkyard. Rich mousse decorated with chocolate pieces encased by pastry and accompanying swirls of fresh cream made this wickedly decadent.

We couldn’t fault the value for money - our meals, an espresso and four glasses of wine came to £48.80.

The warmth of the dining experience compensated for our chilly walk home as we left Soulville and headed across snowville.

Star rating: 8/10

The Soulville Steakhouse,

South Street,

Chesterfield

tel. 01246 23331

website: www.thesoulvillesteakhouse.com