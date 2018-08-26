Doctor and the Medics head Whitwell Festival of Music

The Doctor from Doctor and the Medics.
Festival favourites Doctor and the Medics will be raising the spirits of music lovers in Derbyshire.

The band - best known for their hit reworking of Norman Greenbaum’s Spirit in the Sky - top the Whitwell Festival of Music.

Now in its tenth year, the 2018 festival boasts a line-up of 30 bands and soloists including John Otway, TV Smith, 3 Daft Monkeys, Murray Lachlan Young and Chris Reardon.

The music festival, runs from September 7 to 9 on stages in and around Whitwell Community Centre.

Attractions include arts and music workshops, children’s activities and locally brewed real ales.

A limited number of tickets remain for the Saturday show, which is headed by Doctor and the Medics. To book, go to www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk

New for this year is a free festival fringe gig on Thursday, September 6, with performances by Northern Monkey, Morris & Watson, Casper & The Fleas.

Throughout the past decade, the festival has raised thousands of pounds for good causes in the area.