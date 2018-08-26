Doctor and the Medics head Whitwell Festival of Music

Festival favourites Doctor and the Medics will be raising the spirits of music lovers in Derbyshire.

The band - best known for their hit reworking of Norman Greenbaum’s Spirit in the Sky - top the Whitwell Festival of Music.

Now in its tenth year, the 2018 festival boasts a line-up of 30 bands and soloists including John Otway, TV Smith, 3 Daft Monkeys, Murray Lachlan Young and Chris Reardon.

The music festival, runs from September 7 to 9 on stages in and around Whitwell Community Centre.

Attractions include arts and music workshops, children’s activities and locally brewed real ales.

A limited number of tickets remain for the Saturday show, which is headed by Doctor and the Medics. To book, go to www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk

New for this year is a free festival fringe gig on Thursday, September 6, with performances by Northern Monkey, Morris & Watson, Casper & The Fleas.

Throughout the past decade, the festival has raised thousands of pounds for good causes in the area.