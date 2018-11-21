Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5 is presented by Chesterfield Operatic Society this week

Chesterfield Operatic Society will launch its production of 9 to 5 The Musical at the town’s Pomegranate Theatre this week.

The show - which features music by Dolly Parton - opens tonight (Wednesday, November 21) at 7.15pm and runs every evening until Saturday, November 24. There will also be a matinee on Saturday, starting at 2.15pm.

This musical comedy is the tale of downtrodden female workers who are driven to plot revenge on a sexist, egotistical boss.

Alison Doram plays Doralee, Sarah Morrell is cast as Violet and Georgii Bailey takes on the role of Judy. Robert Spencer plays the boss Franklin Hart.

Director Seb Shaw brings the show to life, after his previous triumphs for the society, including a sell-out production of Hairspray in 2017 which won NODA’s award for Best Musical in the region. Paula Wilson choreographs with musical direction from Dave Culling and Nick Stacey.

Written by Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5 The Musical is based on the 1980 movie.

Tickets are £16, available from Chesterfield Theatres’ box office, tel. 01246 345222 or to book onlineclick here