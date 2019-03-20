Eighties chart star Hazel O’Connor in fundraising concert for New Mills Festival

Award winning actress and singer-songwriter, Hazel O’Connor, who rose to fame in the 1980s in the film Breaking Glass, will play in New Mills this month.

Hazel will bring her Hallelujah Moments show to St George’s Church on March 30 to raise funds for New Mills Festival.

Hazel had three top ten hits and eye-catching Top of The Pops appearances aplenty throughout her career. Her ageless songs include Eighth Day, Will You, Big Brother, Monsters in Disguise, Calls The Tune, If Only, Give Me An Inch, Blackman and Hanging Around.

With a new album celebrating and reflecting Hazel’s very own Hallejujah Moments, expect a soulful introspective dip into the star’s stunning portfolio.

She will be accompanied by virtuoso saxophonist Clare Hirst (The Belle Stars, Communards, David Bowie) and keyboard player Sarah Fisher (Eurythmics), both of whom also provide vocals.

Tickets are available online click here or at Priscilla’s Cards in Market Street, New Mills, or by phone, tel. 07753842861.