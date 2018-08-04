Eighties cult movie Heathers is back on screen

A cult classic movie is bouncing back onto screens to mark its 30th anniversary.

Heathers, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, will be shown at Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux on August 10 and 14.

The film, entitled Heathers 30th Anniversary 4K Restoration, will be released on digital and on demand on August 20.

Veronica is part of the most popular clique at her high school, but she disapproves of the other girls’ cruel behaviour. When Veronica and her new boyfriend, J.D. confront clique leader Heather Chandler (Kim Walker) and accidentally poison her, they make it appear a suicide. Soon Veronica realizes that J.D. is intentionally killing students he does not like. She races to stop J.D. while also clashing with the clique’s new leader, Heather Duke (Shannen Doherty).