Enter a world of make-believe at Chatsworth this festive season

All who enter Chatsworth this Christmas will find themselves transported into a world of make-believe.

Rooms will be transformed into scenes from favourite stories for the festive spectacular entitled ‘Once Upon a Time’.

Scenes from classic tales are woven throughout Chatsworth House to create a storybook world guaranteed to set imaginations running wild from November 10 to January 6.

From Snow White in the sculpture gallery and Cinderella in the chapel to more recent classics like James and the Giant Peach and Charlotte’s Web, the house has never before been host to such an array of popular characters.

Storytellers with the air of the Pied Piper will roam the rooms and corridors to enchant visitors with mystical tales as they explore the magical land of make-believe. For younger visitors, a free family trail will be available at the entrance with a friendly baby dragon to spot en route.

It wouldn’t be Christmas at Chatsworth without a huge helping of dressed Christmas trees along the route, and don’t miss the mirrors on the wall for the perfect photo opportunity. There will costumes to try on for those who want to get into character too.

As an enchanting end to the route, snowball decorations swirl around The Snowman in the bestibule and snowflake lights glitter in the pale glow of the sculpture gallery.

Once again, the creative team at Chatsworth has produced a Christmas experience that draws on the talents of the staff from across the estate to make costumes, props and sets as well as painting, decorating, printing and staging with lighting, sounds and scents.

The Christmas route winds its way through the ground, lower floors and guest apartments on the upper floor. A timed ticketing system will be in operation, with visitors encouraged to book online in advance to secure their preferred time slot and take advantage of free parking.

The popular Chatsworth Christmas market will be running from November 16 to December 4. With more than 100 market stalls offering a wide range of Christmas gifts and decorations, it’s a great way to start the festive season.

Entrance to ‘Once Upon a Time’ is included with Christmas admission. Christmas tickets include the house, garden and farmyard are priced at £25 per adult; £15 per child and £69 per family (2 adults, 3 children). To book or for further information, click here

