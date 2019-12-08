A Christmas Carol is a triumph at Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre has established a proud tradition of producing cracking family shows in recent years and A Christmas Carol keeps that standard impressively high.

Directed by Oliver O’Shea and adapted by Neil Duffield from the famous story by Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol follows in the footsteps of the likes of Hansel And Gretel, Peter Pan, Alice In Wonderland, Cinderella and others, and it more than lives up to the high standard set by its illustrious predecessors.

The recipe is now well-established: this is not a panto, more a family-oriented play with music, often on a festive theme and usually featuring a multi-talented cast of actor/musicians.

Here, A Christmas Carol features eight performers who all move slickly between their acting duties and playing a wide variety of instruments to help perform the well-chosen carols that punctuate the action.

The story of A Christmas Carol is familiar – perhaps you could say over-familiar – but staleness never sets in during this invigorating and charming production, complete with an impressive set and sound design.

A Christmas Carol proves to be something of a personal triumph for actor Gareth Williams in the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge. His wonderfully expressive face and his characterful voice mean this is easily one of the best portrayals of the role I have ever seen and he is ably backed up by the other cast members in a wide variety of roles.

A Christmas Carol at Derby Theatre

In his programme note, writer Neil Duffield says that he hopes audiences will ‘leave the theatre with feelings of joy…...but most of all with the spirit of human warmth.’

If that’s the case then it’s very much a case of mission accomplished for this very fine production because it hits the spot perfectly for audience members of all ages.

A Christmas Carol comes highly recommended and can be seen at Derby Theatre until January 4.

A Christmas Carol at Derby Theatre

