Ariana Grande and JoJo Siwa hits will be performed in tribute show in Chesterfield

Fans of the music of Ariana Grande and JoJo Siwa should check out a tribute show which is heading for Chesterfield.

The concert show on August 31 at the Winding Wheel will be packed with high energy and stunning vocals.

One of the most influential female artists of the decade, Ariana has racked up huge hits such as Dangerous Woman, One Last Time, No Tears Left to Cry, Into You and Side by Side, Her music videos have been viewed a total of more than nine billion times online and she has 134 million Instagram followers.

JoJo Siwa loves to sing, dance and wear signature bows. The biggest teen star of her generation, she has six hit singles to her name including Kid In A Candy Store, Boomerang and Hold The Drama,

Tickets cost £17.90 for A Tribute to Ariana Grande and JoJo Siwa show at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel. To book, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

