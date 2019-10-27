Be afraid, be very afraid of this dangerously obsessed visitor calling into Chesterfield

Psycho-thriller Dangerous Obsession will have audiences on the edge of their seats when it tours to Chesterfield.

Written by NJ Crisp, the chilling play is set in a luxurious home where the wife is watering plants when an unexpected caller appears. The dangerously obsessed visitor strips away the conflicting secrets of the woman and her husband’s apparently perfect lives. Will the couple ever feel safe in their own home again?

Dangerous Obsession will be presented at the Pomegranate Theatre from November 5 to 9 by Angela Browne Ltd, the company behind a critically acclaimed UK tour and West End run of Mindgame.

Tickets £22. Call 01246 345222 or visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

