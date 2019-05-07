Belper visit for top psychic performer Steve Holbrook this week

Popular clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook can be seen at the Jubilee Hall, Belper, on Saturday May 11, from 7pm.

Come and see him as he performs a fundraising show as part of his Psychic Vibration on the Medium Wave tour.

He explains how he hears the voices of our loved ones that have passed away. His ability has taken him to theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as The Caribbean, demonstrating an ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

Steve explained: “It helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension”.

Steve has three books out, Light in the Darkness, Out of this World, and Survival, and these all offer a true insight into the day-to-day life of a working medium, Steve’s beliefs on many areas of spiritualism, and a great

background in to Steve’s life.

Steve has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, £50,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5000 for MacMillan Support, and most recently the current total for PACT – a charity that helps

terminally ill children and their parents across the country – is almost £30,000.

He is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this charity.

Tickets are £10 and are available on the door. For more, click here.

For another story, you can click here. Photo by Corin Wright