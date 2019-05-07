Blue Carpet Band and Ska Face headline festival in aid of Carr Vale FC junior teams

Music festival Under The Castle returns to Carr Vale FC, Bolsover, this weekend to raise money for the football club’s junior teams.

Blue Carpet Band, crowned best new band at Vive Le Rock, heads the line-up on Friday, May 10.

The Reverends, Slaughterhouse Cats, Varukers, Pizza Tramp, Kings of Hong Kong, Septic Psychos, W.O.R.M., Zoo Party and The Cabronita complete the bill. Saturday’s line-up is headed by Ska Face - a tribute to Madness, The Specials and Bad Manners.

Also playing will be The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, XFD, Pretty Babs, Star Botherers, Tinseltown Rebellion, Hugo Steady Band, Elm Tree Row, Brad Dear & The March, 14 Units, Aftermath, Verbal Warning, Metropolis, Goldwater, Crimson n Clover, Strange Currencies, Smokin Donuts, Spitting Feathers, Instrutech and Warren Ireland.

Weekend tickets are £35, which includes camping, and single day tickets are £15 on Friday and £20 Saturday, with camping an extra £10 per day. To book online click here or here

The event has been given the full backing of Old Bolsover Town Council which has allowed organisers to be able to offer reduced price tickets to Bolsover residents.