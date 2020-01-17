Britain's Got Talent comedians team up in Chesterfield

Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Jack Carroll was described by celebrity judge David Walliams as a ‘comic genius’.

See the man who wowed the television show panelists when Jack performs at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on January 23.

Jack, who took the runner’s-up spot on Britain’s Got Talent seven years ago, has gone on to perform on Live at the Apollo, Sunday Night at the Palladium and The One Show.

Welsh comedian Noel James will be Jack’s support act at the 16th birthday special of Spotlight Comedy Club. Noel will offer surreal wordplay and unhinged hilarity, as featured on Britain’s Got Talent, The Stand-Up Show and the Golden Rose of Montreaux-nominated Giarnocs.

Tickets are £11.90 (advance), £13.90 (on door), £8.90 (student). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk