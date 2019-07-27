Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda focuses on disgraced celebrities in new live show

Britain’s Got Talent finalist and YouTube sensation Daliso Chaponda will be taking a look at disgraced blacklisted celebrities on his new live show.

Entitled Blah Blah Blacklist, the show will also focus on historical figures who we once admired but have since let us down.

Daliso will be performing at Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on September 21 and at Sheffield Leadmill on November 24.

He was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017 and has gone on to amass 200 million plus YouTube and Facebook views.

Daliso is the writer and star in his critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 show ‘Citizen of Nowhere’ and appeared on The Apprentice: You’re Fired, News Quiz, and The Now Show. His Radio 4 series has been commissioned for a second and he is currently creating and curating an exhibit for Liverpool World Museums on colonial artefacts – both will be out this autumn.

To book tickets for his Buxton date, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk; for Sheffield tickets, go to www.leadmill.co.uk.