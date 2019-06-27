Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda tests Edinburgh Festival show on Chesterfield fans

A stand-out star from Britain’s Got Talent 2017, Daliso Chaponda is performing in Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel tonight (Thursday) where he will give fans a sneak preview of the show he is taking to this year’s Edinburgh Festival.

Daliso’s first UK tour, What The African Said, sold out all 50 venues and he’s getting ready for his next run of shows across the country on a tour which is entitled Blah Blah Blacklist.

On his upcoming tour he will be looking at disgraced blacklisted celebrities and historical figures we’re ashamed we once admired and who now have let us down.

Daliso reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent and has gone on to amass more than 200 YouTube and Facebook views.

He will be joined by Howard Walker, winner of the Comedy Cellar New Act Award for tonight’s show.

To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

READ THIS: Derbyshire pub drums up funds for homeless charity.