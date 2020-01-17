Britain's Got Talent winner Richard Jones works his magic on Derbyshire fans

Mesmerising magic from Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones will entrance a Derbyshire audience.

Richard brings his live show to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on April 19 as part of his extended sell-out Escape tour.

The only magician to ever with the TV talent show was described as a wizard by judge Simon Cowell.

His success in 2016 meant British Army serviceman Richard was recalled for Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions recently. Many of that audience were moved to tears when Richard paid tribute to his veteran mentor, Fergus Anckorn – a fellow magician who died last year before his 100th birthday.

Now, on his extended tour of Escape, Richard endeavours to break the boundaries of the mind with his ‘magic with meaning’, debuting a further twist on some of his newest, awe-inspiring magic.

In heart-warming memory of Fergus, he will be recreating some of his dear friend’s most incredible tricks too - some of which the legendary soldier only ever taught Richard himself.

Richard is a lance corporal who serves with the band of the Household Cavalry. He performed as a bandsman in Trooping The Colour as part of the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations in 201. In the same year he performed as a magicial at the Royal Variety Performance in front of senior members of the Queen’s family.

Tickets to see Richard Jones’ show Escape in Chesterfield are priced from £24. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

