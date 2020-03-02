Buckle up for The Lady Boys of Bangkok cabaret show Flight of Fantasy heading for Derby and Chesterfield

Diamante-dipped song and dance from The Lady Boys of Bangkok promise a sparkling cabaret show in Derbyshire.

The world's most glamorous showgirls (who just happen to be men) will bring their Flight of Fantasy show to the city’s Market Place from March 27 to April 12 and to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 26.

Pop icons including Cher, Tina Turner, Calvin Harris, the Village People, Shania Twain and many more will have you dancing in the aisles, transporting you from Las Vegas to Las Palmas in a show where Madonna meets the Moulin Rouge. So leave your excess baggage behind, get dolled up, and dance on!

Prepare for a night you’ll talk about for years with The Lady Boys of Bangkok as they flirt, tease and tempt! You will laugh, rejoice and sing your heart out at a party with hundreds of new friends. Deliciously naughty… risqué but never risky… no-one leaves without a smile on their face and a song in their heart.

The performances in Derby will take place in the eye-catching Sabai Pavilion which provides a spacious yet intimate cabaret venue. To enter the foyer is to step through the looking glass. You find yourself instantly transported to the exotic surroundings of Bangkok – greeted by the enticing aromas of freshly prepared Thai cuisine and an atmosphere charged with excitement and wonder. There are also two well-stocked bars to keep the drinks flowing and the party going.

The Flight of Fantasy show is strictly for over 18s only.

Derby tickets are priced at £38 - £26.50. If you book for one of the performances on Friday, April 3 or Friday, April 10, you can buy one ticket and get a second ticket free! There are also tickets available at just £17 for the performances on Friday, March 27, and all seats are only £19.50 on each of the Tuesday shows.

You can get your tickets online at www.derbylive.co.uk, by calling 01332 255 800, or at the Sales and Information Centre, Riverside Chambers, Full Street, Derby DE1 3AF.

Tickets start at £22.90 for the performance at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 26. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

