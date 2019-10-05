Catch ex-Emmerdale star Susan Penhaligon live on Chesterfield stage in The Mousetrap

Television star Susan Penhaligon, whose credits include Bouquet of Barbed Wire, Fine Romance and Emmerdale, stars in a stage adaptation of The Mousetrap touring to Chesterfield.

She plays dotty Mrs Boyle in the classic Agatha Christie thriller which will be performed at the town’s Pomegranate Theatre from October 7 to 12.

The story surrounds a group of people who are stranded in a snowbound country house where they discover there is a murderer in their midst. One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last moment the identity and the motive are revealed.

The Mousetrap has become the longest running show of any kind in the history of theatre.

Tickets are priced from £21.90. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

READ MORE: Charlie Landsborough’s farewell tour heads to Derbyshire

