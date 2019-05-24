CBeebies Waffles the Wonder Dog star signs up for Chesterfield panto

CBeebies' Waffle the Wonder Dog star Andrea Valls will make her pantomime debut in Chesterfield this Christmas.

She will play Princess Jess in Jack and the Beanstalk, which runs from December 6, 2019, to January 5, 2020.

Andrea has enjoyed great success with BAFTA-nominated Waffle the Wonder Dog which first hit TV screens in Spring 2018. The critically acclaimed show, now in its third series, is broadcast in 30 countries worldwide and has been viewed by more than 24 million people on BBC IPlayer alone.

The programme which features the talking wonder dog Waffle, voiced by the aptly named Rufus Hound, and which focuses on the newly blended Brooklyn-Bell family was an instant favourite with viewers and critics alike, praised for its sensitive and humorous handling of the everyday issues that affect young children, helping viewers to understand and cope with confusing emotions.

Away from ‘Waffle’ Andrea, who trained at East 15 Acting School, has starred in Jack & Dean of All Trades alongside Jessica Hynes, Valentine’s Night for Sky Arts and is currently writing and developing a digital sketch series.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman said: “With her natural warmth, charm and energy not to mention a fantastic singing voice, Andrea is the perfect choice for our vivacious Princess Jess and if she can handle a talking dog I’m sure our Giant will be no match for her!”

Andrea joins the previously announced star of pop supergroup Steps, Lee Latchford-Evans, who takes the title role of Jack in this year’s spectacular production. Filled to the brim with toe-tapping pop songs, high energy dance routines, laugh-out-loud comedy and breathtaking special effects along with all the well-loved pantomime traditions and plenty of chances to join in the fun, Jack and the Beanstalk has something for all the family this Christmas.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at Pomegranate Theatre from Friday 6th December 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked online at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.u or via the box office on 01246 345 222.

