Chapterhouse Theatre Company will enchant Derbyshire families with The Secret Garden

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year by bringing The Secret Garden to Derbyshire.

An outdoor performance of this classic tale will be staged at Kedleston Hall, near Quarndon, Derby, on June 30 when families are advised to bring rugs or low backed seat.

An indoor performance of The Secret Garden will be hosted at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton on August 15.

Join young Mary Lennox on a journey of discovery as she is sent to her uncle’s house in the countryside, where mysteries and secrets lurk round every corner. As she makes new friends and encounters magical creatures, Mary has one burning question: where is the location of her uncle’s secret garden, and where has he hidden the key?

To book tickets for Kedleston Hall, go to www.seetickets.com or call 03442 491 895; for Buxton tickets, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

