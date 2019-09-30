Charlie Landsborough will sing in Chesterfield on farewell tour

Award-winning singer-songwriter Charlie Landsborough will be touring to Derbyshire on the last leg of his farewell tour.

The veteran country artist plans to retire from touring this year to concentrate on writing and recording his music.

Charlie will perform at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 6 where his show will encompass all genres of music from ballads to folk, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, pop and gospel.

He started in the music business in the Seventies and went on to achieve major successes with songs such as My Forever Friend, Colour of the Wind and I Will Love You All My Life. Charlie was inducted into the British County Music Hall of Fame in 2011 and has been awarded best songwriter, best song, best male vocalist and international country album honours.

Tickets for Charlie’s show in Chesterfield cost £26.90. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

