Check out award winner Geoff Achison at his Flowerpot gig in Derby

Geoff Achison and the Souldiggers will be dropping in on their 20th anniversary tour for a gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, September 26.

Get ready for a performance at the King Street venue by a band fronted by a multi-award winning musician listed as one of the top 50 Australian guitarists.

Geoff Achison has returned to the UK in 2019 for his 20th anniversary tour with a run of shows at festivals, music clubs, theatres and arts centres up and down the country.

He is also promoting a brand new album recorded with his UK Souldiggers, the internationally acclaimed drummer Sam Kelly, keys man Paul Jobson and Andy Hodge on bass.

From the deep south of Australia, his exciting blend of raw blues and funky grooves has created scores of devoted fans around the world.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £13.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as by clicking here.

Photo by Sam Tilders