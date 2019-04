Looking for activities to keep the children amused over the Easter holidays?

They can hunt for dragon eggs every day until April 28 at Bolsover Castle.

Crack the clues as you and your family follow the trail through the gardens and around the Little Castle.

Intrepid adventurers who track down the dragon egg will get a certificate and there will be a chocolate treat too.

The fun runs from 11am to 5pm. It costs just £1 per child and there's no need to book.