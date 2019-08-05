Comedy troupe will conjure up a new 'lost' Jane Austen novel in Buxton

Multi award-winning comedy troupe Austentatious are touring to Buxton this autumn.

They perform at the Opera House on October 17 where the cast will be conjuring up a new ‘lost’ Jane Austen novel based on nothing more than a title suggested by the audience. This is something which they do at every single show.

The group have established themselves as one of the UK’s most popular live acts, with seven sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe under their belt, a monthly West End residency in 2018 and a BBC Radio 4 special to mark the bicentenary of Austen’s death.

Austentatious said: “We are thrilled to be travelling the length and breadth of the country, rediscovering the lost classics Austen wrote and promptly forgot about. From Northanger Tabby to Guardians of the Gallantry, there’s nothing Austen couldn’t do (as long as our audience keep thinking them up).”

Previous ‘lost’ masterpieces have included Sixth Sense & Sensibility, Double 0 Darcy and Mansfield Shark, and no two shows are ever the same. Performed in period costume with live musical accompaniment, this is a Regency treat guaranteed to delight Austen novices and die-hard fans alike.

The cast is made up of a host of acclaimed comedy talent including: Cariad Lloyd (Peep Show, Murder in Successville, QI, Have I Got News For You), Rachel Parris (The Mash Report, The IT Crowd, Murder In Successville), Joseph Morpurgo (Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show nominee, Odessa, Harry & Paul’s Story of the Twos), Amy Cooke-Hodgson (Alan Carr’s Spectacular, Olivier Award winning La Boheme, Howard Goodall’s Girlfriends) Andrew Hunter Murray, (No Such Thing As A Fish, The Mash Report), Graham Dickson (The Messiah, Scooter Thomas, The Pride, Below The Belt), Charlotte Gittins (Folie à Deux, Grand Theft Impro) and Daniel Nils Roberts (Racing Minds). Each show stars a varying line-up of the cast.

The show is suitable for 12+ years.

Tickets £19.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.