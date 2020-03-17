Coronavirus concerns: Chesterfield Jazz, Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan and Bakewell Community Choir postpone concerts

Coronavirus fears have led to a string of concerts being postponed in Derbyshire.

Chesterfield Jazz has cancelled a concert, starring saxophonist Chris Gumbey, on March 19, at the town’s Olde House Hotel , the first cancellation since launching eight years ago. Organisers hope to reschedule Chris’s concert later in the year.

Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan are postponing their Spring Into Song concerts at Coal Aston Village Hall on March 27 and Hasland Village Hall on March 28 to dates to be arranged later this year.

Bakewell Community Choir and Bakewell Silver Band’s charity concert in aid of Helen’s Trust at Bakewell Town Hall will be rescheduled from April 25 to a date to be fixed.

Readers should check with venues that other shows or events are going ahead.

Promoters are urged to contact us if shows are postponed or cancelled. Email: gay.bolton@jpimedia.co.uk

