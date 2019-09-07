Dan Baird and Homemade Sin will be in action soon at The Flowerpot in Derby

Don’t miss the rescheduled gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on September 15 by Dan Baird and Homemade Sin.

Dan was the lead singer and chief songwriter with ’80s roots superstars The Georgia Satellites and the composer of Keep Your Hands To Yourself.

Every night in America, it is estimated that at least eight bands will be covering that number, not bad for a song that has just celebrated its 30th birthday.

Joining Dan is fellow ex-Satellite, drummer Mauro Magellan and founder member of Americana Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement winners Jason And The Scorchers, guitarist Warner E. Hodges. The line-up is completed by Micke Björk on bass.

The band has a reputation for being one of the best live acts on the circuit, appearing at the Sweden Rock festival in 2009 and 2016, Hard Rock Hell in 2011 and 2012.

This is the re-scheduled date from the postponed gig in June this year. All tickets are still valid.

