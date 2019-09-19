Dance yourself dizzy to the boogie woogie sounds of The Swing Commanders playing in Matlock

Come dance or just watch The Swing Commanders playing 1940s classics at Matlock Town Football Club.

Their show on Friday, September 20, will feature boogie-woogie, western swing and 50s’ jump jazz.

Each member sings and plays one instrument, sometimes three.

The Swing Commanders have headlined many of the UK’s top vintage and country music festivals. They fill dance halls with lindy hoppers, modern jivers, line dancers, and social dancers, up and down the UK, and as far as Europe and America.

Between them, The Swing Commanders have a wealth of musical experience, from bar room to classical concert hall.

For tickets, go to www.peak-concerts.co.uk