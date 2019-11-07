Dazzling show celebrates Bakewell Peak Performance Theatre School’s 30th anniversary

Students of Bakewell’s Peak Performance Theatre School certainly ‘dazzled’ the packed auditorium of the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, with their production of Dazzle Me!

This was this school’s 30th anniversary show and it certainly also celebrated the pure talent of these local dance students and their teaching staff at this Ofqual recognised performing arts school.

The inspiring choreography reflected three diverse themes...

When the curtains first opened we saw a stunning ship, created entirely by the dancers, who unfolded and rolled and skilfully transitioned into becoming the sea, its creatures, its weather and its explorers- absolutely magical! Journey Across the Seas was aesthetically stunning and totally absorbing.

The second theme, Bad, took us through eras of the prohibition featuring swing, Tap and Charleston, through to more current day issues expressed brilliantly through Ballet, Street, Modern and Contemporary dance.

After a stunning first half, this show’s pace unbelievably built further through a vibrant and colourful journey of Circus and Carnival featuring eye catching costumes and choreography. The senior pupils were totally professional in every aspect of their work and had obviously trained extremely hard in their dance techniques for many years.

Over the evening, we witnessed beautifully created Contemporary, Ballet, Jazz and Tap routines danced with such energy and verve, by both females and males and maintaining such focus and enthusiasm throughout this professionally crafted and slick production. Even the tiny tots wowed the audience dressed as colourful clowns juggling and smiling throughout their dance!

What always makes this dance school stand out is that they always put on such high standard productions- they aren’t displays, they are highly entertaining and high calibre shows with a wide audience in mind and are so inclusive with performers from as young as four to adults.

Bravo Peak Performance Theatre School ! Congratulations on 30 years of creating such special opportunities for our local youngsters.

We look forward to your charity fundraising performance at the Medway Centre in Bakewell on Friday, November 29 with Bakewell Youth Theatre and comedian Tom Short.

For details of all Peak Performance Theatre School’s classes and events contact: bakewelldance@gmail.com

GS