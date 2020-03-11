Derbyshire County Show set to celebrate 140 years of family fun

The Derbyshire County Show will celebrate its 140th anniversary this year and organisers are offering free entry for under-16s to mark the occasion.

Last year’s event attracted 11,000 people and organisers are hoping to match that when the show returns to Elvaston Showground on Sunday, June 28.

There will be plenty of old favourites at the much-loved show, including livestock displays, vintage cars and tractors and show jumping. Rabbits will make a welcome return to the show tents, too.

There will be Shetland pony racing and musical entertainment from The Derwent Valley Wind Band.

Edward Hickin, chairman of the Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society, which organises the show, said: “We pride ourselves on offering a wide variety of entertainment that all the family can enjoy.

“The county show has a very grand history stretching back to 1860 and we have a proud reputation to uphold; staging an event which has something for every member of the family and celebrates all that is good about the countryside on our doorstep.

“We want to make sure we celebrate in style this year, as it is a massive milestone for us. Therefore, we’re offering discounted early bird tickets and free entry for children under 16 – when accompanied by a full-paying adult – as we encourage families to support the Derbyshire County Show.”

The Derbyshire County Show began life as the Derbyshire Agricultural Show in 1860, when it was established by a group of landowners and farmers led by Dr John Hitchman.

The emphasis has changed over the years from showcasing predominantly agricultural activities and equipment to organising a more all-round day-out for everyone.

Derby County mascot Rammie will make an appearance at the show alongside the award-winning Derby County Community Trust’s inflatable penalty shoot-out. The star attraction in the main arena this year is Stuntworld International, a daring stunt team from the East Midlands.

Pre-show tickets are now available online, priced £10 for adults. Up to five children under the age of 16 will be admitted to the show free of charge with every two adults. For details, visit derbyshirecountyshow.org.uk.