Enjoy a Derby Cathedral concert next month by Sinfonia Viva

Award-winning Derby-based orchestra Sinfonia Viva will follow up their recent well-received performance at the annual Darley Park Concert by returning to the city to play on Wednesday, October 23.

The concert takes place at Derby Cathedral, under the baton of principal conductor Frank Zielhorst.

The programme starts with one of Mozart’s most quintessential and famous works Symphony No.40. This iconic piece was composed in 1788 and continues to feature heavily in film and television scores to this day.

The concert also features Clara Schumman’s Three Romances, Op.22 (originally for violin and piano) which are known as a tense and acrobatic musical ride with their impressive and nimble upward leaps.

This version by Frank Zielhorst for cello and orchestra features Sinfonia Viva’s principal cellist Deirdre Bencsik as soloist.

Kodály’s Summer Evening then ripples beautifully and paves the way for the emotional depth of the final piece, Grieg’s Holberg Suite.

Frank Zielhorst said that he was looking forward to returning to Derby Cathedral, which has been a regular venue for Sinfonia Viva in recent years.

“Derby Cathedral is a grand and resonant space which is perfect for this powerful programme which combines well-known favourites with some more hidden jewels.”

Tickets start from £16 and are available online by clicking here or by calling 01332 255800.

Photo credit: Alan Fletcher