Fame and me - ex-Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter talks about her first stage role

Jorgie Porter rose to fame playing Theresa McQueen in Channel 4 drama Hollyoaks, before skating to success as a contestant on ITV's Dancing on Ice, writes Sammy Jones.

Now she is covering new ground with her first role on the stage, although she will be right at home starring in Fame - The Musical which is at Buxton Opera House this week.

"It's a young girl's life in the world of wanting to make it and be famous," she says explaining her character, ballerina Iris Kelly, "It's quite similar to what I went through!

"I spent three years in the Hammond Dance School in Chester dancing every day. You would be in the common room and there would be a trumpet going off, and drums, and everyone would be singing. "

Fame made an impact on Jorgie from an early age. She remembers going to her local church for dance lessons as a tiny girl, and Fame was one of the tracks that left an indelible mark on her." Those lessons were where I found my love of dance," she recalls, "I would jump up and do the star jumps at the beginning of Fame! Fame gets your heart going because the music is just so incredible."

Jorgie's acting ability is well-known after her small screen success but panto aside, theatre is a new challenge for her, and even she had a few doubts about this new role: "I get really nervous," she admits, "I think everyone does when you get a new job, and you think I'm not good enough, but eventually those nerves become excitement and adrenalin and every single show becomes hyped.” And she is dedicated to this new show: “I don't want to get crazy trying to take on other things,” says the in-demand actress and model. “This is something I want to give my all to.”

Jorgie, who stars alongside Keith Jack (Any Dream Will Do) in the 30th anniversary tour of Fame, based of course on the iconic pop culture film, is thrilled to be working with such a talented cast: "They are incredible, so impressive; many are fresh from graduating and they learn so quickly. I'm one of the oldest, which is freaking me out!" she says.

But Jorgie is in her element "The cast is super," she says "I get goosebumps every time some of these kids sing, and I feel so lucky to be a part of something that feels so great."

Fame - The Musical is at Buxton Opera House until Saturday, November 9. Tickets are priced at £26-£42. Discounts are available. Call 01298 72190 or visit: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk