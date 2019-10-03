Family favourite Stick Man to hit the stage at Derby Theatre

Family audiences will love a production of Stick Man, coming to Derby Theatre from October 31 to November 2.

Touching, funny and utterly original, Freckle Productions’ adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler is back.

This award-winning production, from the team behind Tiddler And Other Terrific Tales, Tabby McTat and Zog, features a trio of talented actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

For more, call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here.

