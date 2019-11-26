Festive favourite A Christmas Carol will light up Derby Theatre

Charles Dickens’ treasured novel A Christmas Carol has been adapted for the Derby Theatre stage in time for the festive season.

The show, which opens on November 29, stars Gareth Williams in the lead role of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by ghosts of the past, present and future.

Gareth has previously trod the boards in touring productions of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and My Fair Lady.

The cast of A Christmas Carol includes Oliver Ashworth, whose credits include TV’s Downton Abbey, playing the part of Mr Cratchit.

Young actors from Derbyshire and Staffordshire will alternate roles including Tiny Tim, Boy Scrooge and urchins.

A Christmas Carol runs in Derby Theatre until January 4, 2020.

Tickets from £12.50. Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk.

