Former X Factor contender Lucy Spraggan will play at Devil’s Arse Cavern in Castleton

Derbyshire-born musician Lucy Spraggan will be playing in a cave in Castleton later this year.

She will be performing at the Devil’s Arse Cavern on Friday, December 13.

The concert is suitable for 14 years upwards and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets cost £30. Go to www.musicglue.com/lucy-spraggan/events/f1ee578a-5598-47a3-aba7-1ece7637b209

Lucy, who was born in Buxton and rose to fame through The X Factor seven years ago, will play at The Venue, Derby, on Tuesday, October 15.

This show is open to 16 years upwards. Tickets £19.80, including booking fee, are available from www. gigantic.com/lucy-spraggan-tickets/the-venue/2019-10-15-19-30

