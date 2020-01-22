Thursday, January 23
Friday, January 24
DC Done Dirt Cheap. The George & Dragon, Belper.
Lisa Ashleigh. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Sarah Kidman. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Strange Bones. The Venue, Derby.
Adam Forman. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Covers Brothers. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Quireboys. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Ogres Hummingbird. The Last Post (Micro Pub), Derby.
Saturday, January 25
ZiPt. King William IV, MiIford, Derby.
G Men. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Wickerman. The Ark Tavern, Brimington, Chesterfield.
Traitors. Butcher’s Arms, Brimington, Chesterfield.
Paul Jonah. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.
Lee Jon. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Stringfellow. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Beast Decoys - A Tribute to Beastie Boys. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Lords of Valhalla. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Private Hire. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Darkfield II. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Jimi. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
Colleen Orender. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The ELO Experience. Buxton Opera House, Derby.
Monkey Finger. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Foo Fighters GB. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Kiriki Club. The Crich Glebe Field Centre, Matlock.
Isaac Walters. The Last Post (Micro Pub), Derby.
Sunday, January 26
Ruth Stanford. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.
The Pete Way Band + Burnt Out Wreck. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Cooler. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Jam Session. The Last Post (Micro Pub), Derby.
Monday, January 27
Pad The Hoof. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Wednesday, January 29
Julian Jones. The Neptune Beer Emporium. Chesterfield.
Wild Silk. North Wingfield Miners Welfare, Derby.