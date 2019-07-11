Gripping drama Death and the Maiden tours to Chesterfield

Award-winning smash-hit drama Death and the Maiden will be performed at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre tonight (July 11).

The play, written by human rights activist Ariel Dorman, centres on Pauline who is in a position to reap sweet justice on one of the men who tortured her.

However, her husband believes that the man is perhaps not her perpetrator and could be innocent. As a lawyer, he cannot condone the kidnapping and trail of the man with Paulina acting as judge, jury and executioner. Her husband’s career and a nation’s progress to democracy in the aftermath of dictatorship rest on Paulina’s decision. Death and the Maiden, which won best won the Laurence Olivier Award for best new play in 1992, will be performed by Baroque Theatre Company.

To book tickets, call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

