Hear all your favourite Guns ‘n’ Roses hits from one of the most entertaining tribute bands on the circuit.

Guns or Roses will be playing at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on October 5 where they will air numbers pre-dating the Chinese Democracy album.

Expect to hear songs such as Paradise City, Sweet Child O’ Mine, It’s So Easy, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, November Rain, My Michelle and many more.

Tickets cost £8. Go to https://www.wegottickets.com/event/472500.