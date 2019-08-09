Hear hits such as Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen sung in Derbyshire cave in ABBA Reunion tribute show

The ABBA Reunion tribute show gives fans old and new the opportunity to listen to all the hits in a feelgood party-style concert.

From Mamma Mia to Dancing Queen, the classic songs will be recreated at Devil’s Arse Cavern in Castleton on August 23.

The show’s jaw-dropping finale will take its audience back to where it all began in 1974.

Singers will include the original Frida from the London West End cast in a show which includes backline musicians, replica costumes and choreography. Tickets are priced £24.75. To book go to www.seetickets.com/event/abba-reunion/the-devils-arse-cave/1314478

