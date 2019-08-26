Helicopter ER episode to tell story of Matlock man’s race track crash

A Matlock man who survived a high-speed horror collision with a racing motorcycle will be back in the spotlight this week as his story is featured on a TV rescue documentary.

Father of two Adam Webster is still undergoing treatment to recover from the accident at Oliver’s Mount race circuit in Scarborough in September 2017.

He was one of 12 people injured in two separate crashes at the venue on the same day on the same part of track, and his story is at the centre of the episode of Helicopter ER airing on the Really channel on Monday, August 26.

Adam said: “My life has totally changed since the accident two years ago. It has been deeply upsetting to live with the injuries I have, but I am trying to be positive and get myself better.

“I cannot thank the emergency services and all those who came to my aid enough for what they did.”

The former mechanic was attending an event at the race circuit with his father, Tony, when a competitor appeared to lose control of his motorcycle which crashed through the fence.

Adam lost consciousness and was taken by ambulance to Scarborough General Hospital suffering a number of injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

He sustained a fracture of the right shin bones, a deep cut to his left calf, and numerous cuts and bruises.

Adam’s fractures were treated with the insertion of a nail down the centre of his shin and screws in his right lower leg.

Following his discharge from the hospital in late September, Adam was initially unable to return to work.

He was prescribed morphine for his pain and relied heavily on his wife Grace to help him get washed and dressed.

Adam said: “I am so thankful for the care and support I have had from Grace and my family.

“I wouldn’t have got through this without them, and I am happy to be able to share my story to show that anything can be achieved when you set your mind to it.”

After a couple of months, Adam slowly began to regain his independence as his pain became more manageable.

However, his fractures showed a very slow level of recovery so on the advice of his orthopaedic team, he underwent an operation to remove some screws in his right ankle in February 2018 to encourage his bones to heal.

He was also referred to the Derbyshire Brain Injury Rehabilitation Trust and was seen by an occupational therapist, a physiotherapist and a counsellor.

Adam is currently undergoing neuro-psychology and notices that his mood has improved significantly. But he continues to struggle with his short term memory and concentration.

He said: “I have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions since the crash happened, and I also spend a lot of time feeling anxious and on edge.

“Following the accident, I noticed a big change in my general fitness levels, flexibility and movement. But my mobility has certainly increased over time, particularly with the help of my physiotherapy sessions.”

Adam has also instructed specialist serious injury lawyers Irwin Mitchell to investigate what happened to him, and help him gain access to rehabilitation services required to progress his recovery.

Oliver’s Mount was forced to abandon racing in 2018 due to safety concerns, but has since changed hands and will host the Gold Cup next month.

Solicitor Glen Whitehead said: “The life-changing injuries Adam sustained in that split-second had an enormous impact on him and his family.

“The last couple of years have been incredibly difficult for them all but Adam has not only shown strength and determination in responding to his injuries but also bravery in sharing his story.”

He added: “While he has made considerable progress in his recovery, Adam still faces many challenges ahead.

“We are determined to help Adam continue to access the specialist support and therapies he needs so his family can look to the future with confidence.”

Following the broadcast of Helicopter ER, the episode will be available on demand at uktvplay.uktv.co.uk/channel/really.