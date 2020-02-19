Here's your guide to the top ten things to do in and around Derbyshire

Want to catch one of the best pop bands in the business or fancy rewinding the clock to the Motown days?

How about catching a hit West End show which has returned to Sheffield or taking your little ones to see their favourite storybook characters come to life in Buxton?

All this and more is available in our guide to what’s on in the days ahead. What grabs your attention?

James McAvoy, renowned for his roles in X-Men and Atonement, is back on stage in a new version of Cyrano de Bergerac which will be broadcast live to cinemas from the West End in London.

Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano dreams of winning the heart of his true love Roxane. But he has a big problem – a nose as huge as his heart. Can his mastery of language set Roxane’s world alight?

Catch Cyrano de Bergerac on February 20 at Chesterfield Cineworld, Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre, Bakewell Town Hall, Tideswell’s George Hotel, Wirksworth’s Northern Light Cinema, Belper’s Ritz Cinema, Derby Odeon, QUAD Derby and Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux.

Mr Men and the Little Miss on stage at Buxton Opera House. Photo by Mark Dawson Photography.

Encore screenings will be hosted at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre and Derby Odeon on March 5 and QUAD Derby on March 9 and 10.

For more details, go to https://cyranodebergerac.ntlive.com

Irish alt-pop trio The Script will be performing at FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on February 26.

Expect to hear songs from their latest album, Sunset & Full Moons, including lead single The Last Time. Killer hooks, insistent melodies and stirring sentiments are features of this release.

Shane Richie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Photo by Johan Persson.

This tour includes a show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on March 9, 2020.

Sheffield tickets are priced from £32.50, call 0114 256 56 56 or go to www.flydsaarena.co.uk. Nottingham tickets from £32, call 0843 373 3000 or go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Soultown USA is a new stage show which recalls the story of soul and Motown and tours to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Ferbuary 23.

Music fans will hear r ‘n’b hits from the late 50s and songs from 60s Detroit and 70s Philadelphia.

The Three Billy Goats Gruff.

Tickets £25.40. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Shane Richie, Layton Williams and Shobna Gulati are among the big names in the cast of West End smash-hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie which is attracting large audiences in Sheffield, the city where it was first performed.

Layton plays a teenager who doesn’t quite fit in but, with the help of his loving mum, steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight.

Shane, best known as Alfie Moon in EastEnders, reprises his West End role as Hugo/Loco Channelle.

Shobna, whose TV credits include Coronation Street and Dinnerladies, reprises her West End role of Ray and will also plays the part in the film version of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie which stars Max Harwood, Richard E.Grant and Sarah Lancashire.

George Sampson, winner of Britain’s Got Talent, plays Dean in the stage production at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre until February 29.

Details: Tickets from £32. Call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Experience Northern Soul music from its 60s roots to more contemporary sounds at The Octagon in Buxton on February 22.

Tickets for the Buxton Octagon Soul Club cost £9 (advance), £12 (door). Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Children of three to eight years will have lots of fun watching their favourite Mr Men and Little Miss characters as they leap off the page and onto the stage at Buxton Opera House on February 21.

Happyland bursts to life in a series of colourful stories featuring Mr Bump, Little Miss Sunshine Mr Tickle, Little Miss Inventor and many more, told through puppetry and music.

Performances are at 1pm and 4pm.

Tickets for Mr Men and Little Miss On Stage cost £14.50, £10 (groups of ten-plus), £40.50 (family of three including at least one child), £54 (family of four including at least two children). Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

A few years ago, it seemed unlikely that the UK would vote to leave the EU, no-one thought Donald Trump would beat Hilary Clinton to the presidency and Mark Steel was living the married suburban ideal…..and then it all went to pot! But don’t worry, as Mark thinks Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright. That’s the title of his new show, touring to Derby Theatre on February 22, in which he guarantees to make the world seem even more mental than it is.

The witty performer has written and presented multiple series of Mark Steel’s In Town on BBC Radio 4 and toured them around the country. He has presented the BAFTA nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC2 and is a regular on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and Radio 4’s The News Quiz.

Mark’s musings in a weekly column for The Independent won Columnist of the Year at the Press Awards in 2015.

Tickets to see Mark Steel are priced from £15.50. Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

On a grassy hillside live three goats who never stop eating and munch everything in sight. Now they must look elsewhere for food…

The Three Billy Goats Gruff will be brought to life at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on February 22 in a show featuring catchy songs and dances to clap along to.

This is the perfect half-term treat for little ones aged two to six years.

Tickets for The Three Billy Goats Gruff cost £15.40. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Trojan Horse is the story of a community torn apart by racial division. This play was inspired by a national news report in which Muslim teachers and governors were accused of plotting extremism in Birmingham schools.

Adapted from the real-life testimonies of those at the heart of the UK Government’s inquiry, theatre company LUNG investigates what really happened.

The play will be presented at Derby Theatre studio on February 22. Tickets £12 or £10 (under 26). Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Craft ales, cider, gin and rum will be available at the Derby Winter Ale Festival which runs at The Roundhouse in the city from today (February 19) until February 22 and is run by CAMRA.

There will be live music from the bands Unforgiven and Verbal Warning on Thursday, The Hot Dogs, Indie Division and I-Quad on Friday and The Hot Dogs and The New Cranes on Saturday.

For more details on the festival go to www.derby.camra.org.uk

