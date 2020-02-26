Jason Manford announces shows in Buxton and Derby - here's how to get tickets

Comedian Jason Manford will tour his new stand-up show to Buxton and Derby next year – with tickets going on sale this morning (Wednesday, February 26) from 10am.

A whopping 99-date run of shows will take the TV star to Buxton Opera House on February 25, 2020, and Derby Arena on October 14.

Tickets are priced from £30-£35, available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/jason-manford-like-me.

A wider release of tickets it due this Friday, February 28.

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour ‘Muddle Class’, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show ‘Like Me’. In these trying times, it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle! So, I’m coming to a venue near you in 2021, so we can have a good laugh together. See you then!”

Jason’s work spans comedy, acting, singing and presenting and includes a host of top TV credits: First & Last (BBC One), ‘he Masked Singer (ITV1), What Would Your Kid Do? (ITV1), Olivier Awards’ (ITV1), Scarborough’ (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats’ (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You’ (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1).

