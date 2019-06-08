Joe Longthorne captures the voices of the greatest singers for Buxton show

Top singer Joe Longthorne will be bringing his amazing voice and talent for impressions to Buxton on Monday, June 10.

A special greatest hits performance is promised from the star of TV and stage who has more than 50 years in the music business. His commanding voice has a succession of gold and platinum albums that have sold in the region of ten million records.

Show promoter David Halford said: "From Tom Jones to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr, Joe’s impressions are flawless."

Joe’s own incredible career in showbiz began with appearances on TV’s Junior Showtime. His big break came in 1981 when he was a finalist on London Weekend Television's iconic Search for a Star.

This led to appearances at the London Palladium with Bob Hope and The Talk of the Town. A short time later, Joe received the Variety Club of Britain award as Most Promising Artiste of the Year. Television specials in the UK and USA followed.

For tickets, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

