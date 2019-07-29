Jon Allen brings his celebrity-attracting music to Bakewell

Singer-songwriter Jon Allen, who was discovered by Dire Straits legend Mark Knopfler, is bringing his band to Derbyshire.

He plays at the Medway Centre, Bakewell, on August 30, where the support act will be Holly Lerski.

Jon’s celebrity fans include Guy Chambers, Duffy and Jo Whiley, all of whom are entranced by his trademark mix of catchy tunes and Sixties-inflected country blues.

He broke through in 2009 with the single ‘In Your Light’ from his debut album ‘Dead Man’s Suit’. By May last year, he’d released his fourth album ‘Blue Flame’, which has already amassed more than five million plays on Spotify.

Jon’s song ‘Joanna’ was used in the TV programme ‘Homeland’. Singer-songwriter Holly Lerski released an album, The Wooden House, four years ago to critical acclaim with The Sunday Telegraph hailing it as one of the best folk/acoustic releases of 2015.

Tickets for the show in Bakewell are priced £20 online at www.wegottickets.com or £22.50 cash/cheque, call 01335 310121 for details.

READ THIS: New single for Resistance 77 legends